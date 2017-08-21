LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE Universal Title Match Announced for No Mercy
By Marc Middleton
Aug 21, 2017 - 10:26:05 PM


RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has confirmed Braun Strowman vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for the WWE No Mercy pay-per-view next month. The match was made after Braun destroyed Lesnar in the opening segment of tonight's post-SummerSlam RAW in Brooklyn, seen above.

No Mercy is a RAW brand pay-per-view that takes place on September 24th from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.




