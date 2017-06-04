LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE Universal Title Match Announced, First WWE Great Balls of Fire Promo
By Marc Middleton
Jun 4, 2017 - 11:30:45 PM




Samoa Joe vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar with the title on the line is now official for the first-ever WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. Joe became the new #1 contender after beating Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt in the Fatal 5 Way main event of tonight's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Great Balls of Fire takes place on July 9th from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. You can see a new video promo for the pay-per-view above. This will be Lesnar's first title defense since winning the title from Bill Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 in early April.

