Posted in: WWE
WWE United States Title Tournament Brackets Revealed, Finals at the Royal Rumble (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Dec 28, 2017 - 4:10:42 PM


Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley revealing that the finals of the WWE United States Title tournament will take place at the January 28th Royal Rumble pay-per-view in Philadelphia.

As noted, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announced the tournament on this week's SmackDown after ruling that Dolph Ziggler had relinquished the title, just days after winning it at Clash of Champions.

Bobby Roode and Jinder Mahal won matches on this week's SmackDown to advance to the second round. Other first round matches include Xavier Woods vs. Aiden English and Zack Ryder vs. Mojo Rawley. You can see the tournament brackets below:

First Round
Bobby Roode defeated Baron Corbin
Zack Ryder vs. Mojo Rawley

Jinder Mahal defeated Tye Dillinger
Xavier Woods vs. Aiden English

Second Round
Bobby Roode vs. Mojo Rawley or Zack Ryder
Jinder Mahal vs. Xavier Woods or Aiden English

Finals
Bobby Roode or Zack Ryder or Mojo Rawley vs. Jinder Mahal or Xavier Woods or Aiden English

