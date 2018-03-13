|
|
|
|
Bobby Roode announced on tonight's SmackDown that he will cash in his rematch from new WWE United States Champion Randy Orton at WrestleMania 34.
|
Posted in:
WWE
WWE United States Title Match Set for WrestleMania 34, Updated Card
By Marc Middleton
Mar 13, 2018 - 9:34:32 PM
Roode just lost the title to Orton at Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. There's some speculation on Jinder Mahal being added to the match to make it a Triple Threat as he defeated Roode in a singles match on tonight's show.
Below is the updated card for WrestleMania 34, which takes place from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on April 8th:
WWE Universal Title Match
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles
Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title
Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz
RAW Women's Title Match
TBA vs. Alexa Bliss
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair
Finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament
Cedric Alexander or Roderick Strong vs. Mustafa Ali or Drew Gulak
Handicap Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles
Braun Strowman vs. Cesaro and Sheamus
WWE United States Title Match
Bobby Roode vs. Randy Orton
Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H
John Cena vs. The Undertaker
Fifth Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
First-Ever Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big Update on Braun Strowman's WrestleMania Segment, WWE Legend to Wrestle at WM, Vince McMahon Giving More Power to Triple H, WWE Brand Change Plans Leaked, Alexa Bliss Heat with Another RAW Superstar, Must See New Nikki Bella & Lana Bikini Photos, More
|
|
Second Round of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge Wraps, Live Viewership for This Week, More
WWE Fans Unhappy with Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal, Petitions Launched, More
Shane McMahon Announces WrestleMania 34 Match and News on His Status, Possible Change
WWE United States Title Match Set for WrestleMania 34, Updated Card
Randy Orton on Bobby Roode & WrestleMania, Hideo Itami - Akira Tozawa Note, WWE Stock
Video: New Match Revealed for Tonight's WWE SmackDown
Big Increase for This Week's WWE RAW Viewership with Battle Royal Main Event
WWE Star Teases Singles Run?, Stephanie McMahon Trains (Video), WWE MMC Promos
Nia Jax Victim Reacts to RAW Appearance, John Cena's Auto Geek, Samir Singh Update (Video)
Injured WWE NXT Star Sends Warning, Corey Graves on Triple H, Tonight's SmackDown