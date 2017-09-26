LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE United States Title Match Announced for Hell In a Cell
By Marc Middleton
Sep 26, 2017 - 8:47:42 PM
Baron Corbin vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles is now official for the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. No word yet on Tye Dillinger being added to the match but the change could be announced soon.

Below is the updated confirmed card for the October 8th HIAC pay-per-view from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan:

Hell In a Cell Match
Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The Usos vs. The New Day

SmackDown Women's Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya

WWE United States Title Match
Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Second Cell Match Announced for WWE Hell In a Cell, More Matches Added to the Card

  • WWE United States Title Match Announced for Hell In a Cell

  • Video: Enzo Amore Attacked By Braun Strowman and Cruiserweights After RAW

  • Cruiserweights Turn on Enzo Amore to End WWE RAW (Photos, Videos)

  • Two Big Matches Set for Next Week's WWE RAW from Denver

  • The Bullet Club Members Outside of Tonight's WWE RAW (Photos)

  • Spoiler Notes for Tonight's WWE RAW from Ontario, CA

  • Roman Reigns on Making Sacrifices, How He Sees John Cena at Times, More (Video)

  • Adam Cole Hypes The Undisputed Era, WWE No Mercy Recap Video, WWE Stock

  • WWE 2K18 Announced for PC, Cathy Kelley on Mike & Maria Kanellis, Seth Rollins' Academy



    		•