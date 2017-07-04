LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE United States Title Match Announced for Battleground, Updated Card
By Marc Middleton
Jul 4, 2017 - 10:09:46 PM
AJ Styles won the Independence Day Battle Royal on tonight's WWE SmackDown from Phoenix to become the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens. Styles vs. Owens will take place at Battleground later this month in Philadelphia. Other battle royal participants were Sami Zayn, Konnor, Viktor, Sin Cara, Epico, Luke Harper, Dolph Ziggler, Tye Dillinger, Erick Rowan, Jason Jordan, Mojo Rawley, Zack Ryder, Tyler Breeze and Fandango.

Below is the updated card for the July 23rd Battleground pay-per-view:

Punjabi Prison for the WWE Title
Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal

WWE United States Title Match
AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Usos

Flag Match
Rusev vs. John Cena

