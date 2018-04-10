|
Randy Orton vs. WWE United States Champion Jinder Mahal is now official for the upcoming WWE Backlash pay-per-view.
Posted in:
WWE
WWE United States Title Match Announced for Backlash, Updated Card
By Marc Middleton
Apr 10, 2018 - 9:52:00 PM
Orton defeated Rusev and Bobby Roode in a Triple Threat to become the new #1 contender on tonight's SmackDown. Orton just lost the title to Jinder at WrestleMania 34 on Sunday in a Fatal 4 Way that also includes Rusev and Roode.
Backlash takes place on May 6th from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. As noted, all WWE pay-per-views will feature both brands from here on out. Below is the updated card for Backlash:
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
The Miz vs. Seth Rollins
WWE United States Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal
Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns
