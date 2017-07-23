LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE United States Title Changes Hands at Battleground (Video, Photos)
By Marc Middleton
Jul 23, 2017 - 9:48:23 PM
Kevin Owens became the new WWE United States Champion by defeating AJ Styles at tonight's WWE Battleground pay-per-view in Philadelphia.

Owens is now a three-time WWE US Champion. Styles just won the title back at the July 7th WWE live event from Madison Square Garden.

