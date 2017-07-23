WWE United States Title Changes Hands at Battleground (Video, Photos)

Are we looking at the NEW NEW FACE of 🇺🇸? #WWEBattleground @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/ehwEGRx8J7 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 24, 2017

Kevin Owens became the new WWE United States Champion by defeating AJ Styles at tonight's WWE Battleground pay-per-view in Philadelphia.Owens is now a three-time WWE US Champion. Styles just won the title back at the July 7th WWE live event from Madison Square Garden.