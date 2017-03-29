LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE UK Title Match at PROGRESS Event This Week, Fans on Universal Title Match, Natalya
By Marc Middleton
Mar 29, 2017 - 8:19:50 AM
- PROGRESS Wrestling announced this week that the WWE UK Title will be defended on their March 31st "PROGRESS: Orlando" event during WrestleMania 33 Weekend. WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate will defend against Mark Andrews. The match was made by William Regal after Bate and Trent Seven previously helped Pete Dunn retain the PROGRESS Title over Andrews. Below is video from Tuesday's announcement:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans how long the WrestleMania 33 Universal Title match between Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg will last. As of this writing, 35% voted for, "The match will be over within two minutes." 34% voted, "It will last longer than their previous two matches combined and go for more than 15 minutes. The rest went with, "They will battle for around 10 minutes."

- OK Magazine announced that Natalya has signed on to write advice columns for their website. She recently signed a deal to write weekly columns for The Calgary Sun as well. Below are details and comments from Natalya:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

