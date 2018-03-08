WWE UK Title Match Airing Next Week, Rusev Hypes WWE Fastlane Match, More

EXCLUSIVE: @TinoSabbatelli and @riddickMoss insist that they are on the same page heading into the #DustyClassic ! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ptA99oVv11

3 years ago at #FastLane I beat Jonny Boy so bad he passed out. Nobody Disrespects #RusevDay like Nakamura did! I’ll beat him so bad this Sunday we gonna spoil your “Dream Match”