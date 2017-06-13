LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE UK Superstar Injured, Lana's Theme Song Released, SmackDown Tapings In September
By Marc Middleton
Jun 13, 2017 - 11:05:07 AM
- As seen below, WWE Music has released Lana's new "Ravishing" theme song. The SmackDown Superstar will make her in-ring debut at the June 18th Money In the Bank pay-per-view against SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi.



- It appears the September 12th SmackDown episode will not air live as WWE will tape both RAW and SmackDown on Monday, September 11th from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The RAW brand leaves that week for a tour of New Zealand and Australia while SmackDown has a live event in Hawaii on September 13th.

- WWE announced the following:

Mark Andrews suffers neck injury during Download Festival 2017

Mark Andrews suffered a neck injury on Sunday during WWE NXT's time at Download Festival 2017 in Donington Park in Derby, England.

Andrews was quickly evaluated by WWE medical personnel. A statement passed along to WWE.com read, "A CT scan of Andrews came back negative, with just bruising evident. Mark would like to thank all his fans for their concern."

Keep with WWE.com for any developments.


Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Top WWE RAW Superstar Set to Return from Injury Soon

  • Cesaro and Sheamus on The Hardys (Video), Mark Andrews - Pete Dunne Video, WWE NXT

  • News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - More Matches, Final Hype for MITB

  • Kalisto Warns Akira Tozawa (Video), Update on The Revival, Fans on WWE's 2017 MVP

  • Roman Reigns Wrestles After RAW, New Feud for Neville Revealed?, Finn Balor Video

  • Promo for John Cena's WWE TV Return, Paul Heyman on the Big RAW Brawl, Dash Wilder

  • Roman Reigns Segment on Next Week's RAW, WWE Superstars at SO Summer Games, More

  • Triple H Sends Title to Stanley Cup Winners, What Airs After WWE MITB, WWE Fury

  • John Cena Interviews Bill Gates, WWE Legend Hosting Show for Russian-Owned Network, More

  • Dusty Rhodes Tribute on WWE Series Return (Video), Latest WWE Playlist, Fans on MITB




    		•