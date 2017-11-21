LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE UK Stars Work Dark Match, Erick Rowan and Luke Harper Return (Video), The Usos
By Marc Middleton
Nov 21, 2017 - 9:54:50 PM


- Above is the new WWE Shop Black Friday/Christmas ad with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. Below is the WWE Shop ad that premiered on last night's RAW with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.



- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown tapings in Houston saw WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and Mark Andrews defeat Tyler Bate and Trent Seven in a battle of WWE UK Superstars.

- Erick Rowan and Luke Harper returned to WWE TV on tonight's SmackDown as The Bludgeon Brothers. They easily defeated The Hype Bros, Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley. Below are photos and videos from the match:















Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

