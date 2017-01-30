Posted in: WWE WWE UK Star Wins Dark Match, The Authors of Pain Video, WWE NXT Award Winner Videos
By Marc Middleton
Jan 30, 2017 - 9:58:09 AM
- As noted, The Authors of Pain defeated Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa at WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions. In the video below, Akem and Rezar appear with WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering for a post-match interview. Ellering says they are the new sheriff in town and they are the new law, a natural law. Ellering says they show no mercy and take victory at all costs.
- The dark match before Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" event saw UK competitor Wolfgang defeat Aaron Solow. Wolfgang received a nice reaction and won a quick squash. Solow is reportedly engaged to Bayley.
- Below are videos of various WWE NXT Superstars reacting to winning NXT Year End Awards, which were announced on Saturday's "Takeover: San Antonio" pre-show. We have the full list of winners at this link.