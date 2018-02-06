WWE UK Star Added to 205 Live Tournament, Becky Lynch Wins Dark Match, WWE NXT Promo

A rematch for the @WWENXT #TagTeamTitles is going down THIS WEDNESDAY on #WWENXT at 8/7c only on @WWENetwork ! #SAnitY #UndisputedERA pic.twitter.com/njDJkOB9of

NEXT WEEK on #205Live

Me vs @MandrewsJunior in the first round of 16 men tournament.

WHO do you think will win next week? pic.twitter.com/JwA9yQUzph