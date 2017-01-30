LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
WWE UK Champion Works WWE NXT TV, Asuka on Ember Moon, Seth Rollins
By Marc Middleton
Jan 30, 2017 - 9:59:53 AM
- WWE posted this video of Seth Rollins being escorted out of the arena by security after interrupting the "Takeover: San Antonio" show to call Triple H out for a fight. As noted, Triple H did appear but he sent security to the ring instead.



- As seen at Takeover, Asuka retained the NXT Women's Title over Billie Kay, Peyton Royce and Nikki Cross in a Fatal 4 Way. In the video below, Cathy Kelley talks to Asuka after the big win. Asuka says the match was tough but the title is still hers. Regarding Ember Moon calling her out on the Takeover pre-show, Asuka disses Ember and acts like she doesn't know who she is.



- WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate will make his NXT TV debut on Wednesday, February 1st. He wrestled Oney Lorcan at Saturday's NXT TV tapings in San Antonio and was announced as the United Kingdom Champion.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE UK Champion Works WWE NXT TV, Asuka on Ember Moon, Seth Rollins

  • WWE UK Star Wins Dark Match, The Authors of Pain Video, WWE NXT Award Winner Videos

  • Randy Orton Wins the 30-Man WWE Royal Rumble Main Event, Full List of Entrants

  • John Cena Wins the WWE Title at the Royal Rumble (Video)

  • New WWE Cruiserweight Champion Crowned at the Royal Rumble (Video)

  • New RAW Tag Team Champions Crowned on the Royal Rumble Pre-show (Video)

  • New WWE Universal Title Belt In the Works?

  • Final Card for Tonight's WWE Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View from San Antonio

  • Triple H Talks WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio", Bobby Roode, Asuka, More (Video)

  • Big Title Change at WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" Tonight (Video)




    		•