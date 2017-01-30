Posted in: WWE WWE UK Champion Works WWE NXT TV, Asuka on Ember Moon, Seth Rollins
By Marc Middleton
Jan 30, 2017 - 9:59:53 AM
- WWE posted this video of Seth Rollins being escorted out of the arena by security after interrupting the "Takeover: San Antonio" show to call Triple H out for a fight. As noted, Triple H did appear but he sent security to the ring instead.
- As seen at Takeover, Asuka retained the NXT Women's Title over Billie Kay, Peyton Royce and Nikki Cross in a Fatal 4 Way. In the video below, Cathy Kelley talks to Asuka after the big win. Asuka says the match was tough but the title is still hers. Regarding Ember Moon calling her out on the Takeover pre-show, Asuka disses Ember and acts like she doesn't know who she is.
- WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate will make his NXT TV debut on Wednesday, February 1st. He wrestled Oney Lorcan at Saturday's NXT TV tapings in San Antonio and was announced as the United Kingdom Champion.