Posted in: WWE
WWE UK Champion Back on WWE NXT, Finn Balor Tweets Seth Rollins, Brie Bella
By Marc Middleton
Feb 2, 2017 - 9:45:07 AM
- Below is Brie Bella's latest "Baby Watch" video at 27 weeks pregnant:



- WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate will return to WWE NXT TV on the February 15th episode as he defends against Trent Seven. Bate made his NXT TV debut on this week's episode, defeating Oney Lorcan in a non-title match.

- As noted, Seth Rollins' right knee was re-injured during Monday's RAW brawl with Samoa Joe. There's still no word yet on how long Rollins might be out of action or when he might have surgery. Finn Balor, who is preparing to return from shoulder surgery, tweeted the following to Rollins after Wednesday's injury announcement:




