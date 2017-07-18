LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE Trying to Recruit Iranian Wrestler?, RAW Top 10, Fans on Next Week's Matches
By Marc Middleton
Jul 18, 2017 - 4:44:12 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Nashville:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans which match are they most looking forward to on next week's RAW - Finn Balor vs. Elias Samson in a No DQ match, Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins vs. The Miztourage in a 2-on-3 Handicap Match or Sasha Banks vs. Bayley in a #1 contenders match. As of this writing, 57% went with the Handicap Match while 24% voted for Banks vs. Bayley.

- There's speculation on WWE possibly trying to recruit 22 year old Iranian wrestler Hassan Yazdani, who won a gold medal at the 2016 Olympic games. Yazdani was mentioned several times on last night's RAW as Ariya Daivari dedicated his win over Akira Tozawa to Yazdani, as seen below.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Renee Young to Interview Chad Gable (Video), WWE Superstar Films with Mickie James (Photos)

  • WWE RAW Viewership Up for Kurt Angle's Announcement, Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns Main Event

  • WWE Trying to Recruit Iranian Wrestler?, RAW Top 10, Fans on Next Week's Matches

  • Mark Henry Talks WWE Future (Video), RAW Women's Title News, More on Tonight's 205 Live

  • Jerry Lawler at WWE Battleground, WWE RAW Social Media Score, New Bella Brains

  • NOD Talk on "Table For Three" (Video), WWE Network Collections Previews, Birthdays

  • Braun Strowman on Crashing the RAW Main Event, Post-RAW Note, Elias Samson Video

  • News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - Mike Kanellis In Action, John Cena, More

  • Finn Balor Busted Open at RAW (Photo), WWE Honors Special Olympics Athlete (Video)

  • Jason Jordan and Kurt Angle on Their New RAW Storyline (Videos)




    		•