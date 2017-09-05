LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE Title Match Announced for Hell In a Cell (Photos, Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Sep 5, 2017 - 10:42:36 PM
Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Randy Orton in the main event of tonight's WWE SmackDown in Sioux Falls to become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

Nakamura will get his next WWE Title shot from Jinder at the October 8th Hell In a Cell pay-per-view from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The match will take place inside the Cell to prevent interference from The Singh Brothers, who helped Jinder retain over Nakamura during their first encounter at SummerSlam in August.

Below are a few photos and videos from tonight's match:






















Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE Title Match Announced for Hell In a Cell (Photos, Videos)

  • Former ROH Star Officially Starts at the WWE Performance Center

  • CM Punk Fighting Soon?, More Matches for Tonight's WWE SmackDown, Titus Worldwide

  • Braun Strowman Gives Props to Big Show, TJP - WWE 205 Live Note for Tonight, SmackDown Update

  • WWE Star Reportedly Undergoing Surgery, John Cena - Brie Bella Tension, Connor's Cure

  • Possible DC Movie Role for John Cena, Triple H - Bianca Belair MYC Clip, Nia Jax

  • Backstage News on Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins on WWE No Mercy, WWE 2K18 Carry System

  • Tyson Kidd Hosting Seminar, Natalya on The MYC Finals, New John Cena "Auto Geek" Episode

  • Corey Graves Hypes SmackDown, Ric Flair - Table For 3 Update, Total Bellas Previews

  • Kevin Owens on Big Show, WWE Stars Make Do-Gooders List, Southpaw Regional Wrestling Extra



    		•