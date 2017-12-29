LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE Testing a Heel Turn?, Most WWE TV Wins of 2017 (Video), Jonathan Coachman Ringside
By Marc Middleton
Dec 29, 2017 - 1:10:11 PM
- Below is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" with Vic Joseph looking at 5 Superstars with the most wins in 2017 for TV, pay-per-view events, Kickoffs and Tribute to The Troops, as of December 24th - Finn Balor and WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns tied with 24 wins, Sasha Banks with 25 wins, WWE Champion AJ Styles with 26 wins, Seth Rollins with 27 wins.



- It looks like WWE may be experimenting with a Tye Dillinger heel turn as he's been losing to Sin Cara at this week's WWE live events on the annual holiday tour. Fans in attendance noted that Dillinger played the role of a heel but toned it down a bit.

- Former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman brought his kids to last night's WWE live event in Hartford, CT. WWE posted this ringside video with The Coach:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Nia Jax on Enzo Amore & Braun Strowman - MMC (Video), WWE NXT - Cirque du Soleil, WWE Stock

  • Sid Blames No-Show on Trump Travel Ban, WWE NXT Star Wants to Hurt People, RAW Intro Mash-Up

  • WWE Intercontinental Title Match with Stipulation Announced for RAW

  • Backstage Rhyno - Heath Slater Clip, Fans on WWE Veterans Winning Titles Next Year, Connor's Cure

  • WWE Testing a Heel Turn?, Most WWE TV Wins of 2017 (Video), Jonathan Coachman Ringside

  • Asuka on The Rumble & Being Undefeated (Video), Custom Sneakers for The Bar, Justin Roberts

  • What WWE Did for the Roster on Christmas, John Cena Hypes WWE MMC, Charlotte Flair

  • The Miz Taunts Roman Reigns, Finn Balor In a Joke Battle, John Cena, Chrissy Teigen - WrestleMania

  • WWE Lists Top Superstars of 2017, Reactions to the US Title Tournament Matches, More

  • Update on The Velveteen Dream's Status, Dan Gable - Chad Gable Video, AJ Styles



    		•