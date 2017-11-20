LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE Teasing Matches for Triple H, This Week's SmackDown, WWE Main Event Matches
By Marc Middleton
Nov 20, 2017 - 9:34:09 PM
- Below is a preview for this week's WWE SmackDown from Houston, featuring the fallout from Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view:




- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Houston to air on this week's Main Event episode:

* Gran Metalik vs. Brian Kendrick
* Apollo Crews vs. Curt Hawkins

- WWE continued teasing Triple H vs. Braun Strowman and Triple H vs. Kurt Angle in the opening segment of tonight's RAW from Houston. You can see photos & video from the segment below:













Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Paige Returns to WWE RAW with Help (Photos, Videos)

  • WWE Teasing Matches for Triple H, This Week's SmackDown, WWE Main Event Matches

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE RAW 11/20/17

  • Braun Strowman Match for Tonight's RAW, Batista Talks Donald Trump (Video), Charlotte Flair

  • Match Set for Tonight's WWE RAW (Video), Cathy Kelley Recaps Survivor Series, WWE Stock

  • Tamina Snuka on Facing Off with Nia Jax, Kevin Owens - WWE 365 Clip, WWE Network

  • Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens React to Survivor Series, WWE - Kay Jewelers Ad, WWE Top 10

  • AJ Styles on Losing to Brock Lesnar, WWE Clash of Champions Promo, The Shield

  • WWE Tribute to the Troops Update, WrestleMania 34 On-Sale Highlights, Roman Reigns

  • News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Fallout from Survivor Series, The Shield, Asuka, More



    		•