WWE Teasing Matches for Triple H, This Week's SmackDown, WWE Main Event Matches

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Below is a preview for this week's WWE SmackDown from Houston, featuring the fallout from Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view:- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Houston to air on this week's Main Event episode:* Gran Metalik vs. Brian Kendrick* Apollo Crews vs. Curt Hawkins- WWE continued teasing Triple H vs. Braun Strowman and Triple H vs. Kurt Angle in the opening segment of tonight's RAW from Houston. You can see photos & video from the segment below:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here