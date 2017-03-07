Posted in:
WWE
WWE Teasing Emma's Return (Photos), Segment for WWE 205 Live, Cesaro - Seth Rollins
By Marc Middleton
Mar 7, 2017 - 12:17:19 AM
- Below is video from this week's WWE Ride Along episode with Cesaro and Seth Rollins talking about honking the horn for truck drivers in America:
- As noted, the rumored WrestleMania 33 feud between Austin Aries and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville began on this week's RAW from Chicago. WWE has announced that this week's 205 Live episode will feature a special message from Aries to Neville.
- As seen on last night's RAW, WWE began airing new promos for Emma's return to TV. This time she's using her last gimmick and the Emma name, not Emmalina. She tweeted the following on the new promo that aired:
