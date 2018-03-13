Posted in: WWE WWE Teases Superstar Shake-up, Kevin Owens on Shane McMahon Being at RAW, More
By Marc Middleton
Mar 13, 2018 - 9:11:57 AM
- WWE posted this video looking at Ronda Rousey's Road to WrestleMania 34, where she will team with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle to face Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in mixed tag team action:
- It looks like there will be some RAW and SmackDown roster changes after WrestleMania 34. It was mentioned on last night's RAW that there have been rumors of another Superstar Shake-up taking place after the big event in New Orleans next month.
- Kevin Owens tweeted the following on SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon being spotted on this week's RAW in the Gorilla Position segment with Roman Reigns and Vince McMahon while the blue brand crew was in Dayton, OH for a non-televised live event. It's believed that the feud with Shane, Owens and Sami Zayn, and perhaps SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan, will further on this week's SmackDown as Shane is scheduled to make a WrestleMania 34 announcement. Owens wrote:
Glad to see our #SDLive commissioner has his priorities in order.
His crew is at a live event in Dayton, yet he’s sitting by daddy at #Raw in Detroit.
- Matt Hardy tweeted the following on The Ultimate Deletion airing on next week's RAW episode. Matt says the match with Bray Wyatt, which was taped last week at his compound in North Carolina, will change WWE forever.