LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE Teases Superstar Shake-up, Kevin Owens on Shane McMahon Being at RAW, More
By Marc Middleton
Mar 13, 2018 - 9:11:57 AM
- WWE posted this video looking at Ronda Rousey's Road to WrestleMania 34, where she will team with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle to face Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in mixed tag team action:



- It looks like there will be some RAW and SmackDown roster changes after WrestleMania 34. It was mentioned on last night's RAW that there have been rumors of another Superstar Shake-up taking place after the big event in New Orleans next month.

- Kevin Owens tweeted the following on SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon being spotted on this week's RAW in the Gorilla Position segment with Roman Reigns and Vince McMahon while the blue brand crew was in Dayton, OH for a non-televised live event. It's believed that the feud with Shane, Owens and Sami Zayn, and perhaps SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan, will further on this week's SmackDown as Shane is scheduled to make a WrestleMania 34 announcement. Owens wrote:




- Matt Hardy tweeted the following on The Ultimate Deletion airing on next week's RAW episode. Matt says the match with Bray Wyatt, which was taped last week at his compound in North Carolina, will change WWE forever.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big Update on Braun Strowman's WrestleMania Segment, WWE Legend to Wrestle at WM, Vince McMahon Giving More Power to Triple H, WWE Brand Change Plans Leaked, Alexa Bliss Heat with Another RAW Superstar, Must See New Nikki Bella & Lana Bikini Photos, More

  • Second Round of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge Wraps, Live Viewership for This Week, More

  • WWE Fans Unhappy with Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal, Petitions Launched, More

  • Shane McMahon Announces WrestleMania 34 Match and News on His Status, Possible Change

  • WWE United States Title Match Set for WrestleMania 34, Updated Card

  • Randy Orton on Bobby Roode & WrestleMania, Hideo Itami - Akira Tozawa Note, WWE Stock

  • Video: New Match Revealed for Tonight's WWE SmackDown

  • Big Increase for This Week's WWE RAW Viewership with Battle Royal Main Event

  • WWE Star Teases Singles Run?, Stephanie McMahon Trains (Video), WWE MMC Promos

  • Nia Jax Victim Reacts to RAW Appearance, John Cena's Auto Geek, Samir Singh Update (Video)

  • Injured WWE NXT Star Sends Warning, Corey Graves on Triple H, Tonight's SmackDown



    		•