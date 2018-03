WWE Teases Superstar Shake-up, Kevin Owens on Shane McMahon Being at RAW, More

Glad to see our #SDLive commissioner has his priorities in order.



His crew is at a live event in Dayton, yet he’s sitting by daddy at #Raw in Detroit.



Lovely! https://t.co/rIcqMcdixQ — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) March 13, 2018

Big Update on Braun Strowman's WrestleMania Segment, WWE Legend to Wrestle at WM, Vince McMahon Giving More Power to Triple H, WWE Brand Change Plans Leaked, Alexa Bliss Heat with Another RAW Superstar, Must See New Nikki Bella & Lana Bikini Photos, More

- WWE posted this video looking at Ronda Rousey's Road to WrestleMania 34, where she will team with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle to face Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in mixed tag team action:- It looks like there will be some RAW and SmackDown roster changes after WrestleMania 34. It was mentioned on last night's RAW that there have been rumors of another Superstar Shake-up taking place after the big event in New Orleans next month.- Kevin Owens tweeted the following on SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon being spotted on this week's RAW in the Gorilla Position segment with Roman Reigns and Vince McMahon while the blue brand crew was in Dayton, OH for a non-televised live event. It's believed that the feud with Shane, Owens and Sami Zayn, and perhaps SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan, will further on this week's SmackDown as Shane is scheduled to make a WrestleMania 34 announcement. Owens wrote:- Matt Hardy tweeted the following on The Ultimate Deletion airing on next week's RAW episode. Matt says the match with Bray Wyatt, which was taped last week at his compound in North Carolina, will change WWE forever.Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here