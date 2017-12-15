LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE TTTT Viewership, John Cena to Officiate Wedding on "Today", Baron Corbin Games
By Marc Middleton
Dec 15, 2017 - 5:08:34 PM
- WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin plays Call of Duty: WWII with Xavier Woods in this new "UpUpDownDown" video:



- The 15th annual WWE Tribute to The Troops drew 1.401 million viewers on the USA Network last night. The show ranked #5 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic. The 2016 Troops special drew 1.313 million viewers and ranked #3 for the night.

- John Cena is partnering with NBC's Today show to win a dream wedding from Cena, Kathie Lee and Hoda Kotb. The wedding would air on the show and Cena would officiate. Details on the contest are at this link or the link below:




