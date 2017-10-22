LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE TLC Kickoff Pre-show Video, Kurt Angle and Others on Tonight's Big Return (Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Oct 22, 2017 - 6:39:28 PM
- Below is tonight's WWE TLC Kickoff pre-show with Renee Young, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and Peter Rosenberg:



- WWE posted this video of Jason Jordan arriving to TLC and commenting on how excited he is for "dad" Kurt Angle to return to the ring tonight. As noted, the WWE Hall of Famer and RAW General Manager will be replacing Roman Reigns in the big 3-on-5 Handicap main event tonight.



- Below are videos of Angle and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz talking about tonight's big main event. Angle says he was not expecting to jump onboard and return to the ring this quickly but it's a great opportunity for him. Angle hopes the fans will accept him as a good replacement for Reigns. Miz rants on Angle adding himself to the main event but says it doesn't matter because Angle will lose either way.







