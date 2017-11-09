LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

WWE Survivor Series Theme, AJ Styles Celebrates Title Win (Video), Johnny Gargano
By Marc Middleton
Nov 9, 2017 - 1:15:31 PM
- As noted, the main event of this week's WWE SmackDown saw AJ Styles become a two-time WWE Champion by defeating Jinder Mahal. Below is post-show video of Styles celebrating the big win:



- The official theme song for WWE's Survivor Series pay-per-view is "Greatest Show on Earth" by Kid Rock.

- As noted, Johnny Gargano will face WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne with the title on the line in the pre-show dark match before WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" on November 18th from Houston. Gargano, who is also scheduled to have an "Ab Contest" with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels later that night at Takeover, tweeted the following on his big Saturday night during Survivor Series weekend:




