WWE Survivor Series Promo, Emma on Her Loss to Asuka (Video), Drew Gulak, Mike Rome

Silenced by the "big wigs" again. (We know that's a wig, @ReneeYoungWWE; you're not fooling anyone.) Down with big wigs; up with big ideas! — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) October 22, 2017

Only a little bit before the TLC Kickoff show & nerves are running high. I can't wait to share all 277 slides of my PowerPoint Presentation! — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) October 22, 2017

- As noted, Asuka made her WWE main roster debut at the TLC pay-per-view with a win over Emma in the show opener. In the video below, Emma rants to Kayla Braxton about people stealing her moments as TLC was supposed to be her night. Emma says Asuka doesn't deserve the moment as she came in thinking it would be easy, thinking she can stay undefeated forever. Emma says the reality is that it's inevitable Asuka will lose, so she wants her rematch on RAW. Emma says she's taking her spotlight back.- Mike Rome handled ring announcing duties at WWE TLC as JoJo is dealing with the same illness that has boyfriend Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns and others out of action.- Below is the new WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view promo with a RAW vs. SmackDown theme. The 2017 Survivor Series pay-per-view takes place on Sunday, November 19th from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX. The only match mentioned by WWE as of this writing is WWE Champion Jinder Mahal vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in a non-title match.- As noted, Drew Gulak's PowerPoint presentation was nixed from the WWE TLC Kickoff pre-show due to time constraints but he did appear in a quick segment where he interrupted Renee Young, Peter Rosenberg and David Otunga on the pre-show panel. Gulak tweeted the following on his segment being pulled:It looks like Gulak was still planning on hosting the segment just before the pre-show began as he posted the following with less than two hours until the show hit the air:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here