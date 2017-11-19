LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE Survivor Series Pre-show Video, The Miz Arrives (Video), Paul Heyman Hypes Match
By Marc Middleton
Nov 19, 2017 - 5:11:54 PM
- Below is the 2017 WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show with Renee Young, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and Peter Rosenberg plus in-ring action with Kalisto vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore, Elias vs. Matt Hardy and Breezango vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens.



- Paul Heyman tweeted the following on tonight's big champion vs. champion match between WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Champion AJ Styles:




- Below is video of WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz arriving for tonight's match with WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin. Miz says he's never been more focused in his entire career than he is tonight. Miz says Corbin has talked about his pregnant wife so he will learn respect in WWE tonight. Miz says he has earned every inch and every step, proving that the Intercontinental Title is the most honorable in WWE. Miz says tonight is not Corbin's night, it's his and always will be.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Kevin Owens Hypes WWE Survivor Series, Baron Corbin Arrives (Video), Ember Moon's Win

  • WWE Survivor Series Pre-show Video, The Miz Arrives (Video), Paul Heyman Hypes Match

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE SURVIVOR SERIES PPV 11/19/17

  • WWE Announces New Matches for the Survivor Series Kickoff Pre-show

  • New Episode from Sheamus, Triple H on Tonight's Team RAW vs. SmackDown Match, Miss Liz

  • The Miz - Survivor Series Kickoff Note, Nia Jax on Tamina Snuka, Triple H and HBK

  • Triple H on Recently Returning to the Ring, AJ Styles vs. Brock Lesnar Tonight, More

  • Preview for Tonight's WWE 365 Premiere, The Miz and Baron Corbin Hype Match, Andrade Almas

  • Adam Cole on His Big Weekend, Fans on WWE PC Standouts In WWE NXT, Cesaro Games

  • The Usos and Cesaro Hype Tonight's Match, Carmella - Big Cass Clip, Fans on WWE NXT Elbows



    		•