LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE Survivor Series Attendance and Opening Video, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens Video
By Marc Middleton
Nov 19, 2017 - 8:17:15 PM
- Below is the opening video used for tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view:



- Michael Cole announced a sold-out crowd of 14,478 fans in attendance at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX for tonight's Survivor Series pay-per-view.

- As seen on tonight's WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated Breezango. Below is post-match video of Sami saying they did prove a point tonight but it was the same point they prove each week - that they're the two best on SmackDown but here they are relegated to the pre-show when they should be leading Team SmackDown. Sami says there are no others even close to them and tonight the point was how it was a mistake to leave he and Owens behind. Sami says they just saw Stephanie McMahon and he gives her props for being delightful. The RAW Commissioner then appears. Sami says he thought he got the shaft on RAW but Stephanie was right about what she said about Shane McMahon. Sami apologizes and Stephanie shakes their hands. Stephanie says she's also sorry, sorry that her brother doesn't recognize them as the true talents that they are. Stephanie pats Owens on the back several times and walks off.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE Survivor Series Attendance and Opening Video, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens Video

  • Kevin Owens Hypes WWE Survivor Series, Baron Corbin Arrives (Video), Ember Moon's Win

  • WWE Survivor Series Pre-show Video, The Miz Arrives (Video), Paul Heyman Hypes Match

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE SURVIVOR SERIES PPV 11/19/17

  • WWE Announces New Matches for the Survivor Series Kickoff Pre-show

  • New Episode from Sheamus, Triple H on Tonight's Team RAW vs. SmackDown Match, Miss Liz

  • The Miz - Survivor Series Kickoff Note, Nia Jax on Tamina Snuka, Triple H and HBK

  • Triple H on Recently Returning to the Ring, AJ Styles vs. Brock Lesnar Tonight, More

  • Preview for Tonight's WWE 365 Premiere, The Miz and Baron Corbin Hype Match, Andrade Almas

  • Adam Cole on His Big Weekend, Fans on WWE PC Standouts In WWE NXT, Cesaro Games



    		•