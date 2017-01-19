LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
WWE Surveys UK Fans on Watching TNA and Other Indie Promotions
By Marc Middleton
Jan 19, 2017 - 3:01:11 AM
We noted before that WWE officials have a deal in the works to air content from top UK indie promotion Insane Championship Wrestling on the WWE Network. The deal could be announced within the next week or so and similar deals with indie promotions may be revealed soon.

Coming off the WWE United Kingdom Title tournament, the company issued a survey to UK fans seeking feedback on the tournament. They mentioned WWE Superstars possibly challenging for the UK Title, a potential WWE Network UK show and asked fans about their interest in the following promotions:

* PROGRESS Wrestling
* TNA Impact Wrestling
* International Pro Wrestling
* Preston City Wrestling
* Next Generation Wrestling
* Revolution Pro
* All Star Wrestling UK
* What Culture Pro Wrestling
* FutureShock Wrestling
* Insane Championship Wrestling

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership for This Week's Show with the Women's Steel Cage Main Event

  • Update on Vince McMahon Using Crutches at Recent WWE Press Conference

  • WWE NXT Gimmicks In the Works, Brock Lesnar Slow Motion Video, WWE - Funko Toys

  • Cesaro Plays VR Game (Video), WWE SmackDown Social Score, Fans on WWE NXT

  • Kurt Angle Talks WWE Hall of Fame Induction, Possibly Wrestling for WWE Again, More (Video)

  • WWE Surveys UK Fans on Watching TNA and Other Indie Promotions

  • Shane Thorne Post-Match Video, Next Week's WWE NXT, Tye Dillinger on Eric Young (Video)

  • Updated Card for WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" During Royal Rumble Weekend

  • Kurt Angle on Who He Wants as His WWE HOF Inductor, Recently Talking with Triple H, More

  • Zack Ryder Injury Note, Konnor Gets a Mask Made (Photo), WWE SmackDown Top 10




    		•