Posted in: WWE
WWE Superstars on ESPN Today, Triple H - Seth Rollins Video Package, WWE NXT Takeover
By Marc Middleton
Mar 28, 2017 - 1:38:48 PM
- Triple H took to Twitter after RAW and thanked Metallica for their "Am I Savage" single, which is being used to promote Triple H's Non-Sanctioned Match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33. Triple H tweeted this video package for the match, the same on that aired on RAW:




- WrestleMania hosts Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston will be all over ESPN programming today to promote the "Ultimate Thrill Ride" on Sunday.

John Cena and Nikki Bella will be Jonathan Coachman's guests for tonight's "Off The Top Rope" segment on ESPN SportsCenter. Coach and the ESPN crew will be in Orlando to cover WrestleMania all weekend.

- Below is a promo for Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando" event with Shinsuke Nakamura vs. NXT Champion Bobby Roode, Ember Moon vs. NXT Women's Champion Asuka, The Revival vs. DIY vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain in a Triple Threat Elimination Match, the debuting Aleister Black vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas and more. Remember to join us for live coverage beginning at 7:30pm EST with the Kickoff pre-show.




