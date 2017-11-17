|
As the 31st annual Survivor Series PPV nears us, WWE caught up with a few of their stars and asked them to select four other WWE superstars, past or present, to be on their traditional 5 man/woman Survivor Series team.
|
Posted in:
WWE
WWE Superstars Draft Their Fantasy "Survivor Series" Teams
By Andrew Thompson
Nov 17, 2017 - 5:11:02 PM
Here's who the stars who were interview selected:
Jason Jordan's Team: The Ultimate Warrior, Mr. Perfect, Scott Steiner & Kurt Angle
Chad Gable's Team: The Steiner Brothers (Rick & Scott) & The Fantastics (Bobby Fulton & Tommy Rogers)
Baron Corbin's Team: Bam Bam Bigelow, Big Boss Man, Razor Ramon & The Undertaker
Shelton Benjamin's Team: Charlie Haas, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar & AJ Styles
Matt Hardy's Team: "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Jeff Hardy, Bret Hart & Shawn Michaels
Nia Jax's Team: Bull Nakano, Andre The Giant, Alexa Bliss & The Rock
Jinder Mahal's Team: Kamala, Yokozuna, The Iron Sheik & Giant Gonzales
Braun Strowman's Team: Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, Big Show & The Undertaker
Finn Balor's Team: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, AJ Styles & Triple H