WWE Superstars Draft Their Fantasy "Survivor Series" Teams

Finn Balor's Team: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, AJ Styles & Triple H As the 31st annual Survivor Series PPV nears us, WWE caught up with a few of their stars and asked them to select four other WWE superstars, past or present, to be on their traditional 5 man/woman Survivor Series team.Here's who the stars who were interview selected:Jason Jordan's Team: The Ultimate Warrior, Mr. Perfect, Scott Steiner & Kurt AngleChad Gable's Team: The Steiner Brothers (Rick & Scott) & The Fantastics (Bobby Fulton & Tommy Rogers)Baron Corbin's Team: Bam Bam Bigelow, Big Boss Man, Razor Ramon & The UndertakerShelton Benjamin's Team: Charlie Haas, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar & AJ StylesMatt Hardy's Team: "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Jeff Hardy, Bret Hart & Shawn MichaelsNia Jax's Team: Bull Nakano, Andre The Giant, Alexa Bliss & The RockJinder Mahal's Team: Kamala, Yokozuna, The Iron Sheik & Giant GonzalesBraun Strowman's Team: Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, Big Show & The UndertakerFinn Balor's Team: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, AJ Styles & Triple H