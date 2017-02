WWE Superstars Attend NBA Games (Photos), Seth Rollins Games, Fans on Braun Strowman

- Seth Rollins and Tampa Bay Buccaneer Gerald McCoy participate in Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown All-Star Madden Challenge" in this new video:

I was looking for @ADAMDEVINE at the game. Nowhere to be found. pic.twitter.com/wEGlRwQXEz — Rusev on the Roof (@RusevBUL) February 16, 2017

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which legendary big man would they most like to see battle Braun Strowman - Brock Lesnar, Andre the Giant, Bam Bam Bigelow, Big Daddy V, Big Show, Diesel (Kevin Nash), Kane, King Kong Bundy, Mark Henry, Sid, The Undertaker, Vader or Yokozuna. As of this writing, 32% voted for Lesnar while 21% voted for Taker, 15% for Andre, 6% for Diesel and Yoko, 5% for Vader and Big Show, and 3% for Big Daddy V.- WWE Superstars were representing the company at NBA games on Wednesday night as Dana Brooke appeared at the Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs game and Rusev attended the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Atlanta Hawks game, as seen below: