LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
WWE Superstars Attend NBA Games (Photos), Seth Rollins Games, Fans on Braun Strowman
By Marc Middleton
Feb 17, 2017 - 12:07:55 AM
- Seth Rollins and Tampa Bay Buccaneer Gerald McCoy participate in Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown All-Star Madden Challenge" in this new video:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans which legendary big man would they most like to see battle Braun Strowman - Brock Lesnar, Andre the Giant, Bam Bam Bigelow, Big Daddy V, Big Show, Diesel (Kevin Nash), Kane, King Kong Bundy, Mark Henry, Sid, The Undertaker, Vader or Yokozuna. As of this writing, 32% voted for Lesnar while 21% voted for Taker, 15% for Andre, 6% for Diesel and Yoko, 5% for Vader and Big Show, and 3% for Big Daddy V.

- WWE Superstars were representing the company at NBA games on Wednesday night as Dana Brooke appeared at the Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs game and Rusev attended the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Atlanta Hawks game, as seen below:










Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • JBL on His WWE Network Show Ending, Dana Warrior Appears with Darren Young, Bella Origins

  • Update on John Cena Taking More Time Away from WWE After WrestleMania 33

  • WWE Superstars Attend NBA Games (Photos), Seth Rollins Games, Fans on Braun Strowman

  • WWE Story Time Note, First Episode of WWE Online Series, WWE NXT Stars Host Rally

  • Vader Deletes Tweet on His Health, Roderick Strong's Theme, Daniel Bryan's Garden

  • Former WWE and ECW Star Nicole Bass Passes Away

  • Linda McMahon Swearing-In Video, Updates on WWE and ESPN, Bobby Roode Photo

  • Kurt Angle Set to Wrestle for WWE Soon, Update on Female Superstars Contacted for WrestleMania 33

  • SmackDown Battle Royal Update, Tajiri's WWE 205 Live Theme, Dolph Ziggler Advice

  • Zack Ryder Unboxes, What Happened After 205 Live, Fans on Deserving New Champions




    		•