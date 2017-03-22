Posted in: WWE WWE Superstar Visits The Pentagon (Photo), New "Bella Brains" Episode, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Mar 22, 2017 - 12:00:37 AM
- Below is the latest episode of "Bella Brains" as Daniel Bryan continues to try and determine while Bella Twin is the smartest.
- WWE stock was down 0.64% on Tuesday, closing at $21.10 per share. The high was $21.46 and the low was $21.01.
- Charlotte Flair represented WWE at the USO Metro DC annual awards dinner in Washington, DC last night. As seen below, the former RAW Women's Champion received a tour of The Pentagon earlier in the day: