WWE Superstar Undergoes Surgery, Dixie Carter on Rockstar Spud - WWE, The Bella Twins
By Marc Middleton
Jan 31, 2018 - 1:30:20 PM
- Tonight's Total Divas season finale will be the milestone 100th episode. Below is another preview with Brie Bella visiting Nikki Bella's Dancing with The Stars rehearsal:



- WWE SmackDown Superstar Epico underwent shoulder surgery on Tuesday in Birmingham, Alabama under Dr. Jeffrey Dugas. No word yet on how long Epico will be out of the ring or when the injury occurred. The Colons have worked some WWE live events over the past few months but they have been away from TV for a while. Epico tweeted:




- Former TNA President Dixie Carter tweeted the following on Rockstar Spud making his WWE debut as Drake Maverick last night, being revealed as the new WWE 205 Live General Manager. Dixie wrote:




