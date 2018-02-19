|
- Below is new backstage video of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson calling out "NERDS!" The Revival. As noted, WWE is teasing The Revival vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar for Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.
WWE Superstar Turns 37, Alexa Bliss on What Her Teacher Told Her, Gallows and Anderson
By Marc Middleton
Feb 19, 2018
- WWE NXT Superstar Tye Dillinger turns 37 years old today while El Torito turns 36, ECW Original Danny Doring turns 44 and fellow ECW Original Francine turns 46. Also, today would have been the 70th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Big John Studd.
- RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss tweeted the following to celebrate her WWE Mattel doll:
