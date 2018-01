WWE Superstar Pulled from Royal Rumble Match Due to Injury, MMC Change To Be Made

Due to injury, @AliciaFoxy will be unable to compete in tonight’s #RoyalRumble match..... — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) January 28, 2018

Moving forward, she will not compete in the #WWEMMC & @Goldust will select a new partner. — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) January 28, 2018

RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announced on Twitter that Alicia Fox has been pulled from tonight's WWE Royal Rumble match due to an injury. A new Mixed Match Challenge partner for Goldust will be announced soon.It also appears Tamina Snuka has been pulled from tonight's Rumble match, possibly due to an undisclosed injury. We will keep you updated on her status.Below are Angle's tweets on Fox:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here