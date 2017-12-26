LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE Superstar Possibly Injured at RAW, Matt Hardy on Sister Abigail & The Great War, DDP
By Marc Middleton
Dec 26, 2017 - 6:03:21 PM
- WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page posted this "SmackDown Before Christmas" action figure parody with fellow Hall of Famers Jake Roberts and Scott Hall:



- There was a lot of concern over Brian Kendrick after he took a stiff GTS from Hideo Itami during the finish to their match on last night's Christmas RAW in Chicago. PWInsider reports that Kendrick was sent to a local hospital last night to be checked for a potential injury but there's no word yet on what the diagnosis was. We will keep you updated.

- As noted, The Great War between Bray Wyatt and "Woken" Matt Hardy continued on last night's RAW as Matt attacked Wyatt from behind as Wyatt was entering the ring for a match. A good number of fans reacted negatively to the brief segment on social media, as they did with other recent segments in the feud, as it ended awkwardly. Matt tweeted about the attack and referred to it as the first shot of The Great War. Matt is also making it clear that he's out to "delete!" Sister Abigail, not just Bray, which has led to some speculation on WWE bringing in Reby Hardy. Below are Matt's recent tweets on last night's attack:







