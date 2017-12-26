WWE Superstar Possibly Injured at RAW, Matt Hardy on Sister Abigail & The Great War, DDP

Thank you, #RAWChicago .. For Feeding Me Your Energy. We MUST absolutely DELETE the GROTESQUE #SisterAbigail & #BrayWyatt . pic.twitter.com/GcWJ4ajJky

The first shot of The #GreatWar has been FIRED!



PUMMELING your VESSEL with my bare fists was INSANELY INVIGORATING.



Both of you are MARKED for DELETION. pic.twitter.com/UZlHGPMaYx