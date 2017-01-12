LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
WWE
WWE Superstar Making Changes to His Character, SmackDown Top 10, RAW Milestone
By Marc Middleton
Jan 12, 2017 - 1:16:11 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from this week's WWE SmackDown:



- With partner Zack Ryder currently out of action with a knee injury, Mojo Rawley appeared on this week's WWE Talking Smack and indicated character changes to come. Mojo said the fun & games are over as it's time for him to be his true self now. He also teased a new look, saying he is dropping the Zoobas gear.

- Wednesday marked 24 years since WWE RAW first debuted on the USA Network in 1993. That show featured The Undertaker defeating Damien Demento in the main event. WWE tweeted the following on the big birthday:




