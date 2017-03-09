WWE Superstar Expecting a Child, Randy Orton Fury, Vets Say Goodbye to Arena (Videos)

We know it’s kind of sudden... This news to spring on you ... There was no talk or plans at all ... It kind of sprung up on us too... We may be far from perfect... As many could agree ... But there’s one more thing we are sure of In our hearts there's room for three ❤❤ Baby Parmeter 🌟Debuting 🌟Sept 2017 Our beautiful photos were taken by @kate_holliday 💕💕💕

A post shared by Kristin Eubanks-Parmeter🔮💁🏼🔥👑 (@magicallifewithkristin) on Mar 9, 2017 at 1:02pm PST