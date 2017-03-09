LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
WWE Superstar Expecting a Child, Randy Orton Fury, Vets Say Goodbye to Arena (Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Mar 14, 2017 - 6:49:55 PM


- As noted, last night's WWE RAW in Detroit was the final WWE show at The Joe Louis Arena as the venue is being done away with. Above and below are videos of Big Show and WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho saying goodbye to The Joe.



- This new WWE Fury video features 17 powerslams outta nowhere from Randy Orton:



- WWE Superstar Konnor of The Ascension and former WWE developmental talent Krissy Vain are expecting their first child together in September of this year. Konnor thanked fans for their well wishes after Krissy posted the following on Instagram:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE SMACKDOWN 3/14/17

  • WWE Superstar Expecting a Child, Randy Orton Fury, Vets Say Goodbye to Arena (Videos)

  • WWE Superstar Undergoes Surgery, New "Our Home" Episode, Kurt Angle - WWE Network

  • WWE RAW Slow Motion Video, Charlotte Flair on Dana Brooke's Turn, Birthdays

  • News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - Fatal 5 Way, Shane McMahon, More

  • What Happened After RAW, Video from Kevin Owens vs. Brock Lesnar at MSG, Dana Brooke

  • Update on Erick Rowan's WWE Status, Former WWE Star Backstage (Photo), Finn Balor

  • Video from Hideo Itami's WWE NXT Return, WWE Cruiserweight Injured, NXT Dates

  • Kurt Angle and Vince McMahon Meet for the First Time In 11 Years (Video)

  • WWE Hall of Fame Special Set for USA Network, WWE - Jetsons Movie Clip, Fans on RAW




    		•