WWE Superstar Donates $1K to GoFundMe Campaign for Wrestling Veteran

Here I am 60+ years old with a kid on the way to College. A broken down vehicle and struggling to make ends meet. Spent my life in a profession (Wrestling) I Loved but only reward was seeing others succeed as I never got the respect I deserved. Maybe I was too talented, maybe I was too cocky or maybe I just dont f...Ing know. All I do know is that I deserved better because I put my heart and soul into it. I have a wife who is still with me even after all the terrible things I put her through while I was trying to live the dream. So much sadness I put here through, which are too horrendous to detail here, but men we know what we sometimes do to the ones we love; Foolishness!

Help is what I need, a major windfall is what I want but a miracle is what am looking for. What is worse than a man who has to beg and borrow to take care of his family. Relying on the compassion of others but feel completely degraded and less of a man for all his failures. Many of you know what am talking about. Trying to keep it together teaching others the profession I love and watching as they grow and succeed and knowing the thrill of success they are feeling. I dont mind sharing the wisdom and I love seeing all I touch succeed in living the dream. There's nothing like it!

If you are so inclined even as little as$1.00 will warrant overwhelming gratitude from me. Too late for me to do much else now but hope, humble myself and ask for compassion.



Thank you sincerely.

Wrestling veteran "Hustler" Rip Rogers has launched a GoFundMe campaign at this link . Randy Orton, who was in WWE developmental while Rogers was the head trainer at OVW, donated $1,000 to the campaign and re-tweeted the link to his followers.As of this writing, the campaign, titled "Rip Rogers Raw Deal," has raised $1,472 of a $16,000 goal by 20 people in 9 hours. Rogers wrote the following on why he's launched the campaign: