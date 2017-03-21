LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE SummerSlam Pre-sale Code, Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 33 Journey, Golden Truth
By Marc Middleton
Mar 21, 2017 - 9:27:29 AM
- WWE looks at Brock Lesnar's journey to WrestleMania 33 in this video from RAW. Lesnar will challenge WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg at the biggest show of the year in less than two weeks.




- The pre-sale code for the 2017 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn is WWESUMMERSLAM. Tickets officially go on sale Saturday, March 25th. SummerSlam will take place on Sunday, August 20th.

- Below is a clip from this week's WWE Ride Along with Goldust talking to R-Truth about how Vince McMahon called him with the idea for the Goldust character years ago. Goldust says he failed at the gimmick for 6 months but Savio Vega talked him into doing something bizarre one night and it worked.




