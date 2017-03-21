WWE SummerSlam Pre-sale Code, Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 33 Journey, Golden Truth

- The pre-sale code for the 2017 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn is WWESUMMERSLAM. Tickets officially go on sale Saturday, March 25th. SummerSlam will take place on Sunday, August 20th.
- Below is a clip from this week's WWE Ride Along with Goldust talking to R-Truth about how Vince McMahon called him with the idea for the Goldust character years ago. Goldust says he failed at the gimmick for 6 months but Savio Vega talked him into doing something bizarre one night and it worked.