Posted in: WWE
WWE SummerSlam Match Taking Place on Tonight's RAW, Sasha Banks Talks Nia Jax (Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Aug 14, 2017 - 7:38:58 PM


In the video above, Titus O'Neil talks to Renee Young and reveals that a WWE SummerSlam match will take place on tonight's go-home RAW from Boston - Akira Tozawa vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. Titus says he and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle talked things over and they decided it would be better to have the match on RAW.

Below is video of Sasha Banks backstage before tonight's RAW match against Nia Jax, which will see the winner advance to SummerSlam to face RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. Sasha admits she's nervous and says she has to do this for herself and for Bayley. Sasha says she's going to make Nia pay and then on Sunday, she will defeat Bliss.




