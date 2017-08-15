LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE SummerSlam International News (Videos), Luke Gallows "Ink" Extra, Triple H
By Marc Middleton
Aug 15, 2017 - 6:02:52 AM
- Below is an extra scene from Luke Gallows' recent "Superstar Ink" episode with The Good Brother talking to host Corey Graves about a botched tattoo he has:



- Triple H will speak with the media this Wednesday to promote Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" event. We will have highlights from the call once it's over.

- WWE posted these videos with RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro, Tian Bing, Shinsuke Nakamura, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and some of the international announcers to reveal that Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view will stream live for the first time in Hindi, Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese, Spanish, Mandarin, Russian and German.















