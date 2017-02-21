Posted in: WWE WWE Studios Movie Based on Paige's Family Shoots Match In the Ring After RAW (Photos, Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Feb 21, 2017 - 2:04:52 AM
As noted, WWE Studios and The Rock's Seven Bucks Productions were filming "Fighting With My Family" after last night's RAW went off the air in Los Angeles.
The movie, inspired by Paige and her family of pro wrestlers, features a scene based on when Paige defeated AJ Lee to become the WWE Divas Champion. That scene was filmed after RAW at the Staples Center with former TNA Knockout Thea Trinidad (Rosita) playing the role of AJ. We noted earlier that actress Florence Pugh is playing the role of Paige while indie women's wrestler Tessa Blanchard is acting as her in-ring stunt double.
For those who missed it, Rock also appeared after RAW for a dark segment that saw him call CM Punk and leave a voicemail. We have video from that segment at this link. We also have earlier "Fighting With My Family" updates from Los Angeles at this link and this link. Rock also did a pre-RAW dark segment with Vince McMahon, which you can see at this link.
Below are photos and videos from the post-RAW movie filming: