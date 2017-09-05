





WWE Story Time Update, Several Superstars In New KFC Commercial, RAW Top 10

</iframe<br/> <br/> - WWE has confirmed that new episodes of the "Story Time" animated series will be coming to the WWE Network later this month. No word yet on when the second season will premiere but we will keep you updated. There will be a live stream marathon of the first season on Thursday from 8pm EST until 10:15pm EST. The marathon will then repeat on Sunday at 6pm EST.<br/> <br/> - KFC posted this video of several WWE Superstars trying out for the role of The Colonel, which went to WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels at SummerSlam. The video features Enzo Amore, Dolph Ziggler, R-Truth, Goldust, Becky Lynch, Mojo Rawley, Big Show and Heath Slater, plus footage of HBK at SummerSlam.<br/> <br/> <blockquote class="twitter-video" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">The title belongs to Colonel Sanders. <a href="https://t.co/8RpMrlNOPI">pic.twitter.com/8RpMrlNOPI</a></p>— KFC (@kfc) <a href="https://twitter.com/kfc/status/903368482435227648">August 31, 2017</a></blockquote><br/> <script async src="//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><br/> <br/> <em>Follow Marc on Twitter at <a href="http://twitter.com/this_is_marc" target="new">@this_is_marc</a>. Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here. - Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Omaha: