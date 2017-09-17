LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

WWE Stars Welcomed In China (Photo), Teddy Hart Shoot Interview Preview, Birthdays
By Marc Middleton
Sep 17, 2017 - 10:42:19 AM
- As seen below, the latest Breaking Kayfabe release from Kayfabe Commentaries features the infamous Teddy Hart, nephew of WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart.



- Former WWE star Bill "The Goon" Irwin turns 63 years old today while former nWo member Masahiro Chono turns 54, GFW's Jim Cornette turns 56 and ROH, EVOLVE & Dragon Gate USA founder Gabe Sapolsky turns 45.

- The WWE crew received a big welcome at Mission Hills in Shenzhen, China before their first live event in that city today. Below is a video from John Cena plus WWE Champion Jinder Mahal posing with Cena, Tian Bing, Kevin Owens and Naomi:







