Posted in: WWE
WWE Stars Visit Orlando Hospitals (Photos), Brie Bella Recreates Entrance, Post-WM Matches
By Marc Middleton
Mar 29, 2017 - 5:07:28 PM
- Brie Bella recently promised YouTube viewers that she would recreate her WWE entrance while pregnant and as seen below, she did just that at 35 weeks pregnant. Daniel Bryan does the introduction for his wife. Brie says she's sad she won't be at WrestleMania 33 this week but she hopes everyone else has fun.



- 13WMAZ in Macon, Georgia has an article on the May 29th WWE SmackDown live event from the Macon Centreplex, which may shed some light on post-WrestleMania 33 matches. It's worth noting that Randy Orton is not advertised for the show. Matches announced include AJ Styles vs. Luke Harper vs. Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin, Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch, The Usos vs. Rhyno and Heath Slater, Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews and Natalya & Mickie James vs. Nikki Bella & Tamina Snuka.

- WrestleMania 33 Week continues in Orlando today as several WWE NXT and main roster Superstars are visiting children at local hospitals and bringing gifts with them. Dana Warrior, Big Cass, Enzo Amore, Sin Cara, Sasha Banks, Liv Morgan, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay visited the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children while RAW Women's Champion Bayley, Nia Jax, Big Show, Sami Zayn, Titus O'Neil and Ember Moon visited the Florida Hospital for Children. Below are photos:

















