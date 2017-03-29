WWE Stars Visit Orlando Hospitals (Photos), Brie Bella Recreates Entrance, Post-WM Matches

Day two of #Wrestlemania Week included a visit to @APHospital to meet with some of the heroic patients being treated here! pic.twitter.com/ol9e0Twbf2 — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) March 29, 2017

Our mission is to put smiles on faces - we did just that by surprising young fans at @APHospital that they will be attending #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/ec6y946PP9 — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) March 29, 2017

More from our superstars at @FloridaHospital. Nothing but smiles today!! pic.twitter.com/hFXPENVp1p — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) March 29, 2017

More from our superstars at @FloridaHospital. Nothing but smiles today!! pic.twitter.com/hFXPENVp1p — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) March 29, 2017

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Brie Bella recently promised YouTube viewers that she would recreate her WWE entrance while pregnant and as seen below, she did just that at 35 weeks pregnant. Daniel Bryan does the introduction for his wife. Brie says she's sad she won't be at WrestleMania 33 this week but she hopes everyone else has fun.- 13WMAZ in Macon, Georgia has an article on the May 29th WWE SmackDown live event from the Macon Centreplex, which may shed some light on post-WrestleMania 33 matches. It's worth noting that Randy Orton is not advertised for the show. Matches announced include AJ Styles vs. Luke Harper vs. Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin, Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch, The Usos vs. Rhyno and Heath Slater, Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews and Natalya & Mickie James vs. Nikki Bella & Tamina Snuka.- WrestleMania 33 Week continues in Orlando today as several WWE NXT and main roster Superstars are visiting children at local hospitals and bringing gifts with them. Dana Warrior, Big Cass, Enzo Amore, Sin Cara, Sasha Banks, Liv Morgan, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay visited the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children while RAW Women's Champion Bayley, Nia Jax, Big Show, Sami Zayn, Titus O'Neil and Ember Moon visited the Florida Hospital for Children. Below are photos:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here