WWE Stars Tour USS Dewey (Video), Alexa Bliss on Paige & Asuka (Video), Dolph Ziggler

. @WWE Raw women's champion @AlexaBliss_WWE doesn't consider @RealPaigeWWE as a credible threat, but comments that the women's revolution needed @WWEAsuka to succeed | @yashbhati0017 pic.twitter.com/q9tQPGqcX8

I did do it solo baby girl and won. @AlexaBliss_WWE remember that last week? maybe you should be next. https://t.co/LE18J1r63T