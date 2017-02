WWE Stars Talk SB 51, WrestleMania Match Discussed for Triple H, Randy Orton

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- In the video below, various WWE Superstars give their picks for tonight's NFL Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots:- While Seth Rollins vs. Triple H at WrestleMania 33 is currently up in the air due to Rollins' injury, PWInsider reports that one match being discussed for WrestleMania would see Triple H take on Shane McMahon. We've noted that Triple H vs. Samoa Joe and Shane vs. AJ Styles have also been discussed.- ESPN has a story at this link with post-Royal Rumble comments from match winner Randy Orton. He commented on being in The Wyatt Family with Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper. These comments were made before Tuesday's SmackDown, which saw Orton and Wyatt take on Harper and WWE Champion John Cena."I'm a Wyatt because I wanted to be in the most dominating group in WWE currently. I'm not going to say the most dominating in history, because you always hear about the best group in history, the most dominating group in history, etc. Everything is 'in history.' Screw that. Right now, we're the baddest guys in here. I'm doing what I've got to do, so to speak. But tonight was cool to see how it unfolded, because Luke definitely has a chip on his shoulder. He tried to give Bray the Sister Abigail. I saved Bray. As far as I'm concerned, whether it's me, Bray and Luke, or just me and Bray, we're a wrecking crew. And that's what we've got to do. That's what we are good at."Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here