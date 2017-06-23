LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE Stars Sing GBOF Theme (Video), Note on The Miz Reports, Cathy Kelley on John Cena
By Marc Middleton
Jun 23, 2017 - 11:43:54 AM
- Below is video of RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus, The Hardys and others trying to sing the theme song for WWE's July 9th Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view.



- As seen on this week's RAW, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz formed a new stable with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. It appears they are splitting The Miz and Maryse up but that has not been confirmed. There are reports going around, credited to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, saying that Maryse and The Miz are being split up because WWE now has Mike & Maria Kanellis on SmackDown. It should be noted Meltzer was simply speculating on the split and the reason for the potential split has not been confirmed.

- Cathy Kelley looks at John Cena's "free agent" status in this new video. As noted, Cena will return to WWE TV on the July 4th SmackDown from Phoenix.



